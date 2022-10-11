BALLSTON SPA - Vernon L. Johnson, 80, of W. Milton Rd., passed away quietly in his sleep, Thursday, October 6, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born on April 26, 1942 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Cecil V. and Doris Carter Johnson and a graduate of Watertown High School.
Vernon married Judy A. Farrell on August 10, 1963. After almost 50 years of marriage, she passed away, July 1, 2013.
Survivors include three sons, Terry (Tara) Johnson, Dan Johnson, and Brandon (Erica) Johnson; his grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) Hettler, Ashley (John) Deaton, and Alexander (Terri) Johnson; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia and Lorraine; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, his wife, a son, Gary Johnson, two brothers, Dale Johnson and Dick Johnson, a sister, Linda Johnson, all passed away previously.
Graveside services will be 1 pm, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Sanford Corners Cemetery, NYSR-342, Calcium, NY, with Rev. Milton LaSalle, of Calcium Community Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary.
