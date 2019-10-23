Gouverneur - Vernon Miles Gonyeau, 92, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Gouverneur Hospital, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 12:00 to 4:00 pm at the Casablanca Restaurant in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Vernon was born on November 23, 1926 in Potsdam, the son of Edward and Helen (Clukey) Gonyeau.
While attending high school, Vern fulfilled his obligation by serving his country in WW II as a United States Marine. After the war, he completed school and graduated from Potsdam High School. He continued his education, graduating from CCBI in Syracuse.
Vern married Bonnie Whitman on June 30, 1952. They enjoyed a wonderful life together, settling in Gouverneur.
He was employed by A&P Supermarket for over 20 years before purchasing and managing Mercer’s Dairy Plant in Gouverneur in 1973.
Vern enjoyed bowling, hunting, and spending time in the outdoors, especially in the Pincherries of his hunting land near Pierrepont. He had been a long time member of the Gouverneur Rotary Club. Most of all, Vern loved spending time with his family and visits from his children and grandchildren.
Vern is survived by his wife Bonnie, his children Jodi and Michael Hatch of Sylvia Lake, Brian and Donna Gonyeau of Cary, NC, Gregg and Darlene Gonyeau of Gouverneur, his grandchildren Eric and Jennifer Hatch, Jennifer and Matthew Knight, Alex and Lora Hatch, Lindsay Gonyeau, Brittany Gonyeau, Gaige Gonyeau (Chassidy Newvine), Garrison Gonyeau, Melissa and Tony Woodward, his great grandchildren Charlotte, Violet, Miles, Cade, Ella, and Teigan, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son Whitney Gonyeau, his parents, a brother Edward Gonyeau, 2 sisters Betty Hatch and Jean Cayen, and a great granddaughter Nora Claire Knight.
Memorial donations in memory of Vern can be made to Ryan’s Wish Foundation c/o Dr. Robert Saidel, PO Box 326, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
