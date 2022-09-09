THERESA - Vernon R. Staie, 90, passed away, Wedneday afternoon, August 31, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Memorial services will be 11 am, Friday, September 16, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Allen J. Ferguson, officiating. A calling hour will be from 10-11 am, prior to the service. Private burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Plessis, NY. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Theresa Fire Hall, following services at the funeral home.
Vernon was born on October 6, 1931 at the Theresa Hospital, Theresa, NY, he was a son of the late Robert and Mildred Ritter Staie and he attended Theresa, Philadelphia and Alexandria Bay schools.
Vernon married Amy L. Payne on October 11, 1959 at the LaFargeville Methodist Parsonage with Rev. Frank Smith, officiating.
He worked at Crowley’s, LaFargeville, NY, for 10 years as a milk tester and intake, and the New York Air Brake, Watertown, NY, for 32 years as a machinist and fork lift operator. After retiring from the Air Brake, he worked at the Thousand Island Bridge Authority, Alexandria Bay, NY, for 9 years as a groundskeeper.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Amy; three sons and a daughter, Dennis and Debbie Staie, Theresa, NY, Vicki Staie and James Larkin, Alexandria Bay, NY, Danny and Dawn Staie, Theresa, NY, Bill Staie and Jennifer House, Theresa, NY; a son-in-law, Terry Towe, Morristown, NY; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren.
Vernon was predeceased by a son, Richard Staie, a grandson, Adam Staie, and a sister, Aileen Mathous.
Vernon loved his family and was very proud of them. He and Amy spent winters at their Florida home for years. He enjoyed reading, listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music, Lawrence Welk every Saturday night, golfing, camping and bicycling. He was a drummer in many bands in the area. Most of all, he enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Theresa Fire Dept., 400 Mill Street, Theresa, NY 13691 or to the Indian River Ambulance Service, PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.