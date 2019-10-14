HAILESBORO — Vernon W. Fuller Sr., age 73, of Hailesboro, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hailesboro Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Vernon was born on April 4, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY to the late John and Ruth (Stevens) Fuller. He attended Gouverneur Central School and then enlisted into the United States Army, where he served until his honorable discharge. He married Linda J. Minckler on February 12, 1966 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church with Rev. Stanley Brown officiating. Linda passed away on November 15, 2002.
Vernon retired from Cellu Tissue Papermill in Gouverneur as a maintenance supervisor after working there for 43 years. He enjoyed rebuilding tractors, going to the casinos, but more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings.
Surviving is a son, Vernon W. and Michelle Fuller Jr.; a daughter, Tina J. Fuller and her companion David St. John; a mother-in-law, Evyeline Minckler; five brothers, Lyndon and Sally Fuller, Lyle Fuller, Ralph and Kathy Fuller, Donald “Bim” and Chriss Fuller and John and Kathie Fuller; four sisters, Phyllis Tripp, Charlotte Livingston, Glenda and Wilson Bickford and Janice and Roger Refici; 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Vernon is predeceased by his parents, his wife Linda and a grandson, Christopher Fuller, who passed away on June 21, 2019.
Donations may be made in Vernon’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
