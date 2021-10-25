Victor Delford Smith, age 61, of Newark New York, unexpectedly passed away on October 9, 2021.
Victor was born in Massena New York on May 4, 1960 to Donald F. and the late Jane E. Smith. Victor graduated from Massena Central High School in 1978. Victor earned an Engineering Science degree at Canton Agricultural and Technical college and then went on to Clarkson University earning his Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Engineering and Management. Victor completed his education by earning a Master’s degree in MIS/Management from Rensselaer Polytech Institute in Troy New York.
Victor worked a variety of jobs in the Rochester New York area specializing in safety and security functions for manufacturing companies. He worked as a Production Associate at IEC Electronics Corporation and held a part-time position as a Security Systems Representative for General Security.
Victor is survived by his son: Travis Jon, his wife Amanda and their two children Kaden and Lincoln of Hampton Virginia. He is survived by his father Donald F. Smith formerly of Massena New York, Valerie Smith of Costa Mesa California, Vincent Smith of Charlotte North Carolina, Vernon and Kim Smith of Dacula Georgia, Varick and Nancee Smith of Fresno California, Veronica and Sterling McClain of Fayetteville North Carolina. Victor has numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews across the country.
Memorial services will be held in Massena New York at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Louisville on Saturday, November 6th at 10:00 AM.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Heart Association.
