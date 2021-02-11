Victor P. Czysz Jr., 87 of Smithfield NC passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Parish, NY on March 28, 1933 to Helen (Piseski) and Wictor Czysz. He had a larger than life personality that could not be tamed. All that knew him were blessed to be a part of his life and knew his strength, boldness, persistence, work ethic and his unconditional love for family and friends. His career began in NY in 1959 when he started his own business in the logging industry that became a family business with his sons. In 1993 he relocated the family business to NC for his two sons to continue on with his legacy. He leaves behind the love of his life of 66 years, Helen P., his two sons Donald P. (Terry) and Victor J. (Keven), and two daughters Bonnie J. (Doug) Wagner and Susan E. (Robert) O’connor, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, four sisters and three brothers. He is predeceased by two brothers and one sister. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice of Clayton, 208 Butternut Ln, Clayton, NC 27520. We would like to give a special thank you to care givers, Erica, Kimberly, Ashley, Pamela and Angie. A celebration of Victor’s life will be held at a later date in Parish, NY.
