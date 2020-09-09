Victoria Alice Tyler, Lakeland Florida passed away in Michigan,on August 16th after a short illness. Born in Massena NY. Was predeceased by her parents Arestide and Clarabell Dauphinais , her husband Bill Tyler, her son John Lawrence and brothers Henry and Joe Dauphinais. She was survived by her son Patrick Lawrence Massena and several Grandchildren. Her sister Della (Rudy) Wozniak Binghamton NY.She was a Hair Dresser in Massena for several years. Will be greatly missed .
Funeral service will be private due to covid-19 restrictions in lakeland Florida
