“They that Love beyond the world cannot be separated by it. Death cannot kill what never dies.”
Victoria Ann (Search) Browning passed quietly while surrounded by family on March 7, 2020 at age 90. Born August 22, 1929 to Harold and Ethel Search, she married Kenneth Myron Browning on July 7, 1948 in Charleston, S.C. The couple had four children.
Her beloved son, Kenneth, Jr. passed in April 1994.
Her legacy is over 55 descendant’s, including numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews: Bonnie R. Phelps and husband Gary Phelps from Dayton, Ohio with 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, Virginia Mae Browning and partner James Grant in Canada with 5 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren, Michele Colleen Poulsen and Richard Poulsen in Henderson Harbor with two sons Jeremy McGrath and Kenneth Browning. She will be missed by so many.
We thank you, Mom, for a life fully lived. We are blessed with your love and you will be sorely missed by so many.
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
