January 13, 1942 - March 13, 2023
Vincent N. Mancini, age 81 of Latham passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023. Born on January 13, 1942 in Watertown, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Theresa Mancini.
Vincent served his country in the US Army. He spent his career working for Amtrak for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne Mancini, daughters Doreen (Blaine) Miller and Deborah Gaston, and his grandchildren Haleigh and Dylan Gaston.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Community Hospice at www.communityhospice.org.
To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
