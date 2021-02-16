GOUVERNEUR – Viola A. Fukes, age 94, of Mercy Living Center, Tupper Lake, and formerly of Gouverneur, died on February 16, 2021.
She was born on December 19, 1926 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Leo and Edna (Taylor) Rastley. She attended Macomb School and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1944. Viola attended Watertown Business School for one year.
She married Elton (Dick) VanOrnum on August 17, 1946. He died September 26, 1963. She married Matthew Fukes June 6, 1970. He died June 17, 2004. Viola worked as a cashier for PACES at Potsdam State for 27 years, retiring in 2004. Prior to Potsdam college, she worked for several years at Mercer Dairy with Betty Tuttle. Viola was a member of the VFW and Senior Citizens in Gouverneur. She enjoyed reading and traveling.
Among her survivors are two sons, Richard L. (Susan) VanOrnum and Thomas G. (Vickie) VanOrnum, two step-children, Allen (Ellen) Fukes and Donna (Pete) Bishop and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, George Rastley, Leo (Lorna Rastley), and David (Shirley) Rastley and many nieces and nephews.
Viola is predeceased by two sisters, Eleanor Simmons and Jean (Ernest) Howard, and two brothers, John (Vivian) Rastley and Don Rastley.
There will be no funeral or calling hours. Burial will be in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Adirondack Health Foundation, C/o Memorial-Viola Fukes, PO Box 120, Saranac Lake NY 12983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.