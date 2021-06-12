VIOLET MAE JACKSON, 93, Oxbow, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home in Oxbow, where she was a resident, with family by her side.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the French Funeral Home in Gouverneur with Rev. Ronald Sinclair officiating. Services will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Burial will immediately follow at the Hailesboro Cemetery. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.