Violet R. Caird, 98, widow of Richard Caird, passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided for 6 years.

Among her survivors is her son Lloyd Caird, Pierrepont Manor and a daughter-in-law Christine Graves Caird, Mannsville.

Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

A complete obituary will follow.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.