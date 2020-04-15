Violet R. Caird, 98, widow of Richard Caird, passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided for 6 years.
Among her survivors is her son Lloyd Caird, Pierrepont Manor and a daughter-in-law Christine Graves Caird, Mannsville.
Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
A complete obituary will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.