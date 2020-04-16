Violet R. Caird, 98, widow of Richard Caird, passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident for 6 years.
The funeral will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville.
Vi is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Leona Caird, Pierrepont Manor, her daughter-in-law Christine Graves Caird, Mannsville; three grandchildren Corey (Leanne) Caird, Richmond, VA, Brian (Catherine Loper) Caird, Adams, Kimberly Caird Dumas (Art Rocque), Peru, NY; five great grandchildren Amanda, Adam, Matthew, Amelia and Mason; several cousins. Her daughter Rose Marie passed away in 1959 at age 5, also was predeceased by a son Clifford in 1991 and an Aunt Millie Barr.
She was born May 18th, 1921 in the Town of Worth, a daughter to Glen and Gertrude Waite Loucks. She married Richard L. Caird December 23, 1939. He passed away in 1980. A daughter Rose Marie age 5, predeceased her.
Violet was a lab technician for Dairylea in Adams for many years until retiring.
Violet was a volunteer for the Rohde Center. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cake decorating, camping, playing Bingo and spending time her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
