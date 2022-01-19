Virginia A. Brennan, friend of God and man, died January 3rd, one week before her 93rd birthday. The second child born to John and Rosamond Burns she was
one of four sisters all raised in Watertown, and all graduates of Immaculate Heart Academy and Our Lady of Good Counsel College in White Plains. While there she was introduced to Paul Brennan, a student from nearby Yale University, who had been invited to hear her sing with her college chorale. They married in 1951 and resided in Syracuse, where they were active parishioners at St. Ann’s Church and School for 60 years. Among many other gifts to her Church, she sang to the Lord a joyful song, both in the choir and to all who were graced to know her. Her voice now silent, she will be remembered for her kindness and ever graceful manner. “We are resurrection people” was her constant proclamation and reassurance which she would deliver with a casserole to the bereaved, a visit to the lonely; and in encouragement to the least among us. She kept the faith to the end excelled in every aspect of her life; not as a master, but as a servant—not in grandeur, but in humility.
Our beloved mother and friend now goes on to immortally join her parents, her sister Mary Kelly, her husband Paul, daughter Kathleen and son in law Joseph, leaving her children, Patricia Coppo (Joseph, dec’d), Margaret Sullivan (Joseph), Maureen Blackmer (Brian), William Brennan (Cynthia), Elizabeth Danaher (Gerald), John Brennan (Ellen), Nancy Perry (Joseph), Virginia Zapisek (Mark), and Mary Goodwin (Clark).
She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Plante and Roseanne Bowman and sisterin-law, Alice (Bud) Fiore and 25 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass was celebrated January 8th at St. Ann’s Church, where Rev. Michael Carmola delivered an appreciation of her life in Christ. She was buried beside her husband and daughter in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fleming.
Donations are appreciated to Hospice of Central New York
