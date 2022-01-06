Virginia A. Brennan, died January 3rd, one week before her 93rd birthday. The second born to John and Rosamond Burns, she was one of four sisters raised in Watertown, NY, all graduates of St. Patrick’s High School and Our Lady of Good Counsel College in White Plains. She was introduced to Paul Brennan, a gentleman from nearby Yale University, who had been invited to hear her sing with her college chorale. They married in 1952 and resided on Wolf Hollow Road, Syracuse, where they were active parishioners at St. Ann’s Church and School for over 60 years. Among many other duties to her church, she sang to the Lord a joyful song, both in the choir and to all who were graced to know her. Her lovely voice will be greatly missed, and she will be remembered for her kindness and ever graceful manner. “We are resurrection people” was her constant proclamation and reassurance. She kept the faith to the end. Our dear mother and friend now goes on to eternal life, joining her parents, her beloved husband Paul, her daughter Kathleen, sister Mary Kelly, and son-in-law Joseph.
She is lovingly remembered by her children,Patricia Coppo (Joseph, dec’d), Meg Sullivan (Joseph), Maureen Blackmer (Brian), William Brennan (Cynthia), Elizabeth Danaher (Gerald), John Brennan (Ellen), Nancy Perry (Joseph), Janey Zapisek (Mark), and Mary Goodwin (Clark). She is also survived by her sisters Phyllis Plante and Roseanne Bowman and sister-in-law Alice (Bud)Fiore. She is additionally survived by 25 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Services: 10am Saturday January 8, at St. Ann’s Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Livestream begins at 10am on Facebook.com/TINDALLFH. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn, NY. Calling hours will be 4 to 7pm Friday January 7, at St. Ann’s Church, 4471 Onondaga Blvd, Syracuse, NY. Masks required for all services.
Donations are appreciated in her name to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St. Liverpool, NY 13088 or hospicecny.org.
