Hilton - Virginia A. “Ginny” Garza passed away on September 21, 2022 at the age of 81. She was predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Magadalene Welsh; her brothers, Theodore and Leon “Pivot” Welsh; and her sisters, Katherine and Patricia Welsh and Ida Silver. She is survived by her husband, Arturo “Art” Garza; her children, Scott (Carrie) Garza, Kathy (Michael) Jones and Brian “Bo” (Jill) Garza; her siblings, James (Pat) Welsh, Richard (Diana) Welsh, Carol Shepard and Mary (James) Gaffney; her grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Lopez, Brian (Lauren Ferraro), Luke and Kiersten Garza, Caitlin and Ryan Pederson, Erin and Liam Jones and Justin Osborne; her great-grandchildren, Christian and Everett; and her nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a retired secretary from the Hilton Central School District. Her family moved to Hilton in 1979, after Art retired from the Airforce. She will be remembered as a person who had a deep love for her family and grandchildren, and who was very kind and generous in many different ways to those she encountered. She will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 am at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Rd, Hamlin, NY 14464. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Cyril’s Cemetery in Alexandria Bay. A Celebration of life for Ginny will be held at the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 and Salvation Army, 70 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester, NY 41210 in Ginny’s memory. To donate online, click on the charity name.
