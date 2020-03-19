Virginia B. Fiacco, formerly of Massena, NY passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on March 8th, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ.
Funeral arrangements were under the care of Messinger Mortuary and a Catholic funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on March 11, 2020 at 10:00am. Family and friends joined together for a mass and celebration of life.
Virginia was born in Massena, NY on September 28, 1930 to the late Victor and Bernadette Bourdeau. She graduated from Massena Central High School and later married the love of her life, James (Jim) Fiacco on May 4th, 1957 at St. Mary’s church in Massena, NY. Jim and Virginia were very active in the church community and raised their family with strong faith, values and principles. Jim passed away unexpectedly in 1983.
Virginia moved from her beloved hometown in 1997 to stay close to family; instilling God, faith, positivity, adventure and seeing the good in everything and everyone in the lives of her grandchildren. She remained active in the church as she moved several times across the country. Most recently, she served in perpetual adoration, was a Eucharistic minister at a hospital in Scottsdale and would often serve as a daily mass lector.
Virginia loved to read and memorize poems that spoke to her. She loved to teach her children and grandchildren her favorite poems. One of her favorites was The Touch of the Masters Hand. She loved adventure. Over the years she readily accepted exciting experiences with her children and grandchildren; riding a bobsled, parasailing in Mexico, and hiking the red rocks of Sedona. To celebrate her 80th birthday she fulfilled a lifelong dream to visit Our Lady of Lourdes in France and St. Francis of Assisi in Italy where she joyfully laughed as her daughters gently pushed her back so she could brave the steep Assisi hills.
Virginia is a survivor. 32 years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer that spread to her lymph nodes. Later, in 2017 she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer when it spread to her bones. She would say that she would do what she could and simply leave the rest to God. For 32 years, she barely thought of the cancer because she was just too busy living. She conquered breast cancer all the way until the end when natural causes brought her home to the Lord.
Virginia is survived by her sister Margaret Holloway, sons Michael (Vicki), Joe (Virginia) and Bill (Sue); daughters Nancy (Ivan) Mailhot and Susan Fiacco; grandchildren Liz, James, Jeannette, Dominique, Katie, Sabrina, Nick, and Isabella (Fiacco); Noelle, Jacqueline, James and Mackenzie (Mailhot), her sweet grand-dogs (especially Beau), and many, many loving nieces and nephews.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband “Jimmy” in 1983, and siblings Renee (Angevine), Noella (Dalton), Jenny (Baxter), Lucille (Burnham), Cammy (Donaldson), Gerald Bourdeau, Victor Bourdeau, John Paul Bourdeau, Rolland Bourdeau, Romeo Bourdeau and Juliette (Boyer).
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming love, support and expertise provided by Hospice of the Valley and Paradise Living Centers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, your local hospice organization, or your favorite breast cancer research organization.
