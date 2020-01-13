Virginia Bullis, 91, of Cousintown Road, DeKalb Junction, died January 12, 2020 peacefully in her sleep in her home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15 from Noon to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Her funeral will be held immediately following the calling hours with Pastor Jamie Sinclair officiating. Burial will be in Brick Chapel Cemetery, Canton. She was the wife of the late, Wheaton Bullis.
