PARISHVILE – Virginia G. Clark, 98, a longtime resident of School Street, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 30, 2019 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where she had been a resident since 2015.
Virginia was born January 14, 1921 in Hermon, the daughter of the late Ernest and Miriam (DeLong) Graham. She was a 1938 graduate of Parishville High School. On September 1, 1940, she married Walter H. Clark at the Potsdam Methodist Church. He predeceased her on October 24, 2003.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Walter T. and Lynn (Moore) Clark of Rotonda West, Florida; Scott G. Clark of Massena; her grandchildren, Danielle Clark (Matthew) of Boston; Gina Doane (Shey) of Batavia; and Kevin Clark of Lake George; 8 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie Folkner.
At her request, there will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to a graveside committal service on Wednesday 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery, Parishville with Robert Wickwire, Lay Minister and family friend, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.