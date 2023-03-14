Rome – Virginia (Ginger) Ann Reichard, 67, wife of Donald, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday, March 5, 2023, while under the loving care of her husband, best friend Ellen DeMatteo, and Hospice.
Virginia was born on July 9, 1955 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Frederick and Leona Clemons Taylor. The majority of her younger years were spent in Westernville, where she received her education at Holland Patent Central School. Through the years Virginia tended bar at the Halfway House in Northwestern, and Ozzie’s Lounge in Rome. For a time, she was also employed with Rome Hospital in housekeeping.
On October 23, 1982, Virginia was united in marriage with Donald S. Reichard in Floyd. Thereafter the couple settled in Rome. Virginia was an outdoor enthusiast, and enjoyed anytime she spent in nature’s company. Together with Don many memories were made camping and fishing, and also watching the deer and ducks at their home by the creek. Virginia was a people person at heart and a friend to many. She will be fondly remembered for hosting the holiday parties and gatherings for her family.
She is survived by her husband Donald, daughter Courtney (Don) Sandford, Canastota, brothers: Elwin, Peter, Steve, Fred and Jerry Taylor, sisters: Janet Toth and Norma Jean Allen, and her sisters from another mother: Ellen DeMatteo and Sandra Cravis. She was predeceased by her parents, and brother Lyle Hoage.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00pm at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, where calling hours will be held from 12:00 Noon until the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
