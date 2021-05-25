Rodman – With great sadness we announce the passing of Virginia “Ginny” Galaydick 69, of Rodman on May 20th, 2021. Virginia Ann was born on February 13th, 1952, to the late Harold and Marjorie (Radley) Peters in Watertown, New York. She graduated from Cape Vincent High School in 1970. She was an accomplished singer and pianist during her youth and continued to sing and play into her adulthood. She worked at the Northern Federal Credit Union in Watertown for over twenty years prior to her retirement. On April 11, 1970, she married Edwin Philip Galaydick at St. Vincents De Paul Church in Cape Vincent. Together they raised four children Theodore Galaydick of Watertown, Brian Galaydick of Watertown, Jason Galaydick Asheville, North Carolina and Jodi Galaydick of Warwick, New York. Ginny could be found outside tending to her flowers or gathering vegetables from her garden. She loved caring for her precious dog and cat. She and her husband Phil enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. She was a wonderful cook and baker who always had something for you to eat when you visited and would give you bags full of food and other goodies when you left. She was the best Memaw a kid could ask for and took tremendous pride in spoiling her grandchildren whenever they came to visit. Everyone loved going to Memaw’s house. She was always ready to give or do whatever you needed in at a moment’s notice. Her family was her world, and she was the center to our universe.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Phil and her four children. She had eight grandchildren Cody, Sierra, Jaylah, Ezrah, Hardev, Joban, Maya and Prabh. She is survived by her sister Teresa Albro and brother Jerry Peters, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. This quote by F. Scott Fitzgerald embodies who Ginny was to all who knew and loved her - “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest and most beautiful person I have ever known – and even that is an understatement.” A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, May 26th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Donations may be made in Ginny’s name to the SPCA of Jefferson County.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at reedbenoit.com
