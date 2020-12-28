Virginia “Ginny” Mead Smith of Orwell, NY passed away on Saturday December 26, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. Ginny was born June 19,1937 to E. Walter and Charlotte Mead in Boylston, NY. She graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1954 and earned her LPN from SUNY Morrisville in 1955. On Oct. 26, 1955 she married Herbert H. Smith.
Calling hours will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 11:30-1:00 at the Vorea Community Church. A memorial service will follow at 1:00. Covid safety guidelines will be observed, with mask wearing and social distancing. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
