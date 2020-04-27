Virginia “Ginny” Rarick, 75, passed away on 4/27/2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Ginny is originally from Dexter and spent most of her life in Cape Vincent.
She was the widow of Robert Rarick who passed in 1996. Surviving Ginny is her sister Judy Bates and brother-in-law Ken, 2 sons, Todd & Joel, daughter-in-law Tanya, grandchildren Emily, Gabby, Krysta and Amanda, and great grandchild Piper as well as nieces and nephews.
Cleveland Funeral Home will be holding services with details pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.