A Funeral Mass for Virginia L. “Ginny” Hudson, age 73, of Maple St., Harrisville, will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Francis Solanus Church, Maple Street in Harrisville with Rev. Manfred officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Frary Funeral Home, 14248 State Street, Harrisville. Burial will take place in the spring. Ginny passed away on December 31, 2020 at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse.
Born on December 7, 1947 in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of Ralph and Dorothy (LaParr) Hudson.
She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1967.
She married George Clark on June 14, 1969 in Harrisville. He predeceased her on March 8, 1971. On May 21, 1973 she married Gary Baldwin in Maryland. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Throughout her life Ginny worked as a laborer in manufacturing at Berwick Industries, Consolidated Cigar Co. for many years, and Foam Fabricators until becoming disabled in 1989, all while living in Pennsylvania.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, word search puzzles and watching movies. She also enjoyed watching television, where she was an avid follower of politics.
She is survived by her sisters, D. Marie Foy of Natural Bridge, Shelley (Pete) Hitchman of Harrisville; her brother, Wayne Hudson of Norfolk, VA; sister-in-law, Barbara Hudson of Muncie, IN; nieces, Shannon (Larry) Rogers, Bethany (Julian) Miller, Mikayla (Jesse) Grice; nephews, Robert Foy, Gary (Grace) and Cory Hudson, Daniel and David Hitchman; many great and great great nieces and nephews and step nieces and nephews; her maternal aunts, Aletta Crane and Helen Delong; and a paternal uncle, Roger Shipman as well as many many cousins. She is also survived by her best friend of 53 years Sue Ayen and family and friends here in NY and PA.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers R. Wayne, Gary and Shawn Hudson; her dear boyfriend, Roger Titus; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Hudson.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
