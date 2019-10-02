CARTHAGE — Virginia Lucille Weir, 88, of 222 State St., passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, October 1, 2019 at home under the loving care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Virginia was born on January 10, 1931 in Antwerp, NY, a daughter to the late Harold K. and Ruth M. (Dickson) Hale. Virginia attended school in Antwerp, NY and went on to work various jobs. She worked at Carthage Area Hospital and Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill.
On June 25, 1949, Virginia married Warren D. Weir. Warren passed away on April 4, 2009.
Virginia loved to be outdoors; she especially loved fishing in the pond that her husband, Warren, had built her. She loved her dogs and attending services at the United Community Church in Carthage, NY. She loved listening to old county music as well. But most of all, she loved her family.
She is survived by her children, Valerie (Donald) Getman, Lowville, NY; Lori (Larry) Everard, Deer River, NY; Daniel (Janet) Weir, SC; Kim (Ronald) Pate, Carthage, NY; two sisters, Sally Chrisman, Carthage, NY; Mary (Darrell) Young, Syracuse, NY; a brother, Charles (Ida) Hale, Carthage, NY; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren.
Virginia is predeceased by her siblings, Kenneth, Francis, James, Peter, and Bessie.
Calling Hours will be held from 5-8 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the United Community Church, 112 N. School St., Carthage, NY 13619 with Vicky Landers officiating. A burial will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage, NY.
Memorial Donations may be made in Virginia’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Carthage, NY 13619 or the United Community Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
