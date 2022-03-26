Virginia R. Lake

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.