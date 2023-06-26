Virginia R. Palumbo, 95, of Emmett Street, Watertown, passed away at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, surrounded by her family. Virginia was born May 28, 1928 in Phoenix, NY, daughter of Jack and Sally (Carsidona) Caltabiano. She graduated from Phoenix High School in 1941.Virginia began her career as a bookkeeper for the Oswego County National Bank in 1945. In 1956, she transferred to NNY Trust Company whicph later became Marine Midland Bank where she worked in the Mortgage Department. Serving forty years with Marine Midland Bank, she retired in 1986. On September 29, 1956 she married Joseph Palumbo at St. Stephen’s Church in Phoenix, NY with Reverend Edmond Berrigan officiating. The couple had their marriage blessed on their fortieth anniversary at St. Stephen’s Church. Mr. Palumbo died August 15, 2004. Virginia is survived by a brother, Jack Caltabiano, Liverpool, a sister, Angel Ridgeway, Fulton, numerous nieces and nephews. Her three sisters, Josephine Ruta, Alfreda Farley, Grace Cali, and a brother, Carl, passed away before her. Virginia was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a member and past Vice President of the Italian American Civic Associations Auxiliary, a member for over thirty- five years of Beta Sigma Phi, also she was a past Secretary, Treasurer and President. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church Propagation of the Faith, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main Street, Phoenix, NY 13135. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Virginia R. Palumbo
May 28, 1928
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
