Virginia S. Washburn, 95, of Syracuse passed away on Friday. She was a native of Friendship, NY and resided in Syracuse most of her life. Virginia worked at University Hospital Daycare. She was predeceased by her husband, Paige; her companion, Oliver Goodlander; her sister, Doris Starr; her father, Charles E. Starr; her mother, Edwina McClay Starr. Virginia is survived by her nephew, Jack (Pam) Washburn of Hudson, Florida, many special friends and caregivers. Burial will be private in Woodlawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Virginia’s honor to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at CarterFuneralHome.com.
