EDWARDS, NY - Virginia Stats, 91, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Virginia was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richotte (Abigail). Virginia was the devoted partner to Walter Brady for many years and formerly the wife to Alan Stats. Virginia had a great passion for her pets (cats and dogs). She also was an avid snow skier at many ski areas including Greek Peak where she was a ski patrol member. In addition, Virginia was a school bus driver for 30 years.
Virginia is survived by her daughters Dorothy Senecal (Gerald); Cynthia Clawson (former wife of Craig); grandsons Greg Senecal (Ella); Reid Senecal (Erin); granddaughters Heather Clawson (Jeremy) and Paige Angrisano (Anthony); great grandchildren Nico and Margot Angrisano; Courtney Capone (Clawson); Mitchell and Cole Senecal; sister Jean Oliver; predeceased by sisters Arlene and Shirley; brothers Raymond and Wilfred and many nieces and nephews. There will be no service but donations in Virginia’s memory may be sent to any animal shelter.
To leave a message for the family, visit French Funeral Home website at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
