HARRISVILLE, NY ~ Virginia “Virg” S. Lancor, 87, of State St., Harrisville, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home while under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.
Born November 1, 1931 in Canastota, NY, a daughter of Guerino “Germany” and Margaret (Bertolero) Fratini, she was a 1949 graduate of Canastota High School.
She married Joseph Lancor on May 28, 1960 in St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota. Mr. Lancor died on September 4, 2011.
In her earlier years she worked with her eight siblings helping to take care of her family’s restaurant and onion business in Canastota, and following high school, worked for a local grocery store in Canastota for a number of years. After her marriage, she moved to Harrisville where she became a Mom and homemaker, raising her two sons. Once her boys began school, Virg went to work at the local grocery store on Main St. in Harrisville where she worked continuously for over 47 years and through three separate store ownerships until just recently when her illness forced her to retire.
During her younger years, Virg was an outstanding athlete in high school. She was an exceptional bowler as well and was the first female bowler in Harrisville to ever bowl over a 600 series.
As a youngster, she enjoyed taking the train with her family to New York City to watch the NY Yankees play. She also enjoyed Syracuse Orange basketball, NASCAR racing, bingo and trips to Atlantic City casinos. Throughout her life, she loved her job, her coworkers, watching the NY Yankees and above all, her beloved family.
Surviving are two sons and her daughter-in-law, Scott D. Lancor, and Tracy and Angie Lancor, all of Harrisville; four granddaughters and their spouses, Maria and Christopher Campbell, Rosa and Carlos Toledo, Alicia and Michael Matice, and Nina and Ron Taylor; six great grandchildren, Angelo Brian, Joseph Scott, Johnathan Santino, Talia Lorna, Gianna Virginia and Leonardo Pasquale; two sisters, Madeline Paul, of Norwich, NY, and Mary Tornatore, of Canastota; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard and Mary Fratini, and Robert Fratini, all of Oneida, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Joe, of 51 years, she was predeceased by her grandson, Brian Daniel Lancor, three brothers, Eugene, Francis and Nazzi Fratini, and a sister, Barbara DiGeorge.
Virginia’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, beginning with a Family Prayer Service at 9:45 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville, followed by an 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Francis Solanus Church, Harrisville, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Interment on a later date will be in the parish cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Harrisville Youth Bowling, c/o Harrisville Lanes and Lounge, 14160 Church St., Harrisville, NY 13648.
Online obituary and condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.