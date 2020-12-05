Vivian Burke of Waterford, MI formerly of Evans Mills, NY; passed away November 27, 2020; age 59; wife of Wayne for 30 years; daughter of Clinton Smith and Rosetta Senclair; daughter in law of Eugene and Josephine Burke; sister of Curt, Darla, Nikki and Scott Smith .Vivian graduated from Oakland University and worked at Michigan Head and Spine. She enjoyed dancing, music and reading. She will be missed by her friends and pets: Logan and Tango. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michigan Humane Society. Please leave a condolence or memory on Vivian’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
