LOWVILLE - Vivian M. Hayes, 93, of Lowville, died Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Vivian was born on June 13, 1927 in town of Watson the daughter of the late Chester E. and Theodora (Stoddard) Loson. She graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1944. She married Walter G. Hayes, Jr. on April 29, 1946 at First Presbyterian Manse with Rev. O.T. Anderson Pastor Officiating. Walter died on June 24, 1997.
Vivian with husband and mother-in-law, Helen, operated “Little Hotel” at Potters Corners. She and Walt owned and built Green Mansion Mobile Home Park in Floyd. Vivian worked at St. Lukes as a nursing assistant when she decided to attend St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School. She graduated becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse and continued working at St. Lukes. Vivian was a licensed trainer, breeder and owner of Standard breed horses in Remsen and Durhamville.
She was a member of the United States Trotting Association, NYS Harness Horse Association, and Harness Association of NYS. Vivian was a Life Member of Lewis County Memorial Post - 6912 Auxiliary, a member of Tug Hill Quilters, and Thread Bears Quilting Guild in Sherrill.
She also was an Oneida County hospice volunteer and a member of Oneida County Hospital Auxiliary. Vivian was an avid reader belonging to Lowville Free Library book club. She was a member of Lewis County Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered in the Gift Shop.
Vivian is survived by her two children, her daughter, Janette Peek; her son, William J. (Linda) Hayes; five grandsons, Shawn C. (Ellen A.) Hayes; Shane M. (Aimee) Hayes; Shaughnessy Hayes; Casey L. (Sherri Austin) Peek; and Ronald “RJ” (Madelaine) Hayes; and her seven great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her son, Robert J. Hayes, her son-in-law, John Peek, her brother, Fredrick Arthur Loson, and her step granddaughter, Heather Murphy.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held near her birthday in June of 2021. Donations in Vivian’s memory may be made to: Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St, Lowville, NY 13367, www.lowvillefreelibrary.org
Sundquist Funeral Home, www.sundquistfh.com
