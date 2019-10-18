The funeral service for Vivian M. Seelye will be 11:00am Monday, October 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the funeral in Calvary Cemetery. A calling hour, beginning at 10:00am, will precede the service at the funeral home.
Vivian, formerly of Watertown and Dexter, passed away Thursday, October 17th at St. Luke’s Hospital, Massachusetts. She was 94 years old.
Born June 18, 1925 in Watertown, Vivian was a daughter of Earl and Edna (LaLonde) Robbins. She was educated locally, and worked as a homemaker taking care of her family.
Vivian enjoyed playing Dart Baseball for the Northside Improvement League during the 50’s and 60’s. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout assistant leader and helped in the library at Sacred Heart School.
She married William Seelye in 1941. Mr. Seelye passed away in 1983.
Mrs. Seelye moved to Massachusetts in 2015 to be closer to her family. Prior to moving to Massachusetts her nieces, Bonnie Ward and Julie Ward, were her life support as she was going blind.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie and Robert Gagnon, Shawn and Mark Potocek; her grandchildren, Valerie (Timothy) Sullivan, Melissa (Marc) Zeitz; and a great-grandson, Martin William Zeitz. She is also survived by several nieces & nephews, including her niece Sharon Vittorio whom she raised for the first 5 years of her life.
Besides her husband, William, she is predeceased by her siblings, Eva Locke, Carol Champion, Connie Robbins, and Guy Robbins.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
