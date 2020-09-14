Vivian Mae Therrien, 72, Henderson passed away Saturday, September 12th at the Samaritan Medical Center after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, September 17th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will take place following the service in the Evergreen Cemetery, Nohle Road, Henderson. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm at the funeral home.
Vivian was born January 21, 1948 the daughter to Edward and Joyce Ramsdell Stuckey. She attended Henderson Central School. Vivian worked in the restaurant business for many years in Henderson Harbor. After retiring she did homecare which she truly enjoyed.
A marriage to Gordon Therrien ended in a divorce.
She is survived by her 3 children, Tracy (Donna) Stuckey, Trudy (Russell) Youngs, Brandy (Robert) Corron, her sister Luann (John) Furman, brother Jerry (Debbie) Stuckey. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Spencer and Zoe Stuckey, Ashley (Derek) Stoner, Karley Youngs, Cassondra Youngs, Sophie and Sawyer Vanry, 5 great-grandchildren, Jaydon, Dakota and Aurora Stoner, Indie and Leah Zarfati, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother James.
Vivian enjoyed spending time outside in her flower gardens, weeding, feeding the ducks and spending time with her family and her cat Peaches. She will be remembered by her quick and witty comeback and hilarious comments.
Donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, by going to alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.