Vivian R. Bufalini, 92, Ives Hill Retirement Community, Watertown, formerly of Floral Drive, died peacefully on January 12, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County after a short illness. Born July 30, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice Maud Downs. She was raised on the family farm in the town of Rutland and graduated Copenhagen Central School.
She met Alfonzo “Buff” Bufalini while working at the New York Telephone Company in Watertown. The couple married on June 1, 1952 at Holy Family Church in Watertown with the Rev. Gerard Gaynor officiating. They were devoted parents to two children, Julie Kent, Waterbury, VT and John Bufalini (Cindy) Watertown.
The Bufalini family was known to many for the beautiful gladioli and strawberries grown and sold from their Floral Drive home. Vivian not only had a green thumb, she had a talent for sewing, making crafts and baking. She also mastered Italian cooking. Her homemade pasta, sauce and meatballs were family favorites. The hobby she most enjoyed was playing golf. She was still hitting the links into her eighties and had won the Willowbrook Golf Club women’s club championship several times.
Viv and Buff spent many winters in Lakeland Florida, enjoying the company of wonderful friends. Buff passed away on October 3, 1999.
Surviving along with her two children, are five grandchildren, Katy Kent (Eric Thompson), Burlington, VT, Erin Kent (Lamar Gay), Atlanta, GA, Julie Kent (Mike Swanson), Watertown, MA, Michael Bufalini, New York, NY and Maria Bufalini, Astoria, NY. Also, a sister, Doris Blodgett, Watertown. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as many former Floral Drive neighbors who are like family.
Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a son-in law, James Kent, three brothers Donald, Robert and Harold Downs and five sisters, Helen Fassett, Agnes Goodnough, Alice McCreary, Bettie Bowie and her twin sister, Vera Harrison.
She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown. Calling hours will be Thursday January 16th from 4-7 p.m. at Calarco Funeral Home, Keyes Avenue, Watertown. A funeral Mass will be said at St. Anthony’s on Friday January 17th at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Her children would like to thank the staff of Ives Hills Retirement Community for the kindness shown to their mom over the past two years, as well as the staff at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Contributions in her name can be made to St. Anthony’s Church, Hospice of Jefferson County or to a charity of one’s choice.
