W. Howard Kelly passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 28, 2021 in Madeira Beach, Florida under the care of Suncoast Hospice.
Born William Howard Kelly on May 10, 1948 to Bill and Gladys Kelly, Howard grew up and started his business career in Kingston, Ontario. He graduated from Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute and, after a brief stint at Queen’s University, he joined the family business, K-D Manufacturing. He learned the picture frame business from the bottom up and rose to become President. In 1990, he and his family moved to Watertown, New York and he built a manufacturing facility, Kelly Woodproducts, in the Jefferson County Industrial Park. Howard went on to positions within the Watertown community including Marketing Director for Purcell Construction and Executive Director of the Watertown Chapter of the Red Cross. He ended his career as Director of the Capital Corridor Trade and Tourism Initiative for the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, retiring in 2012.
Howard was a well known “river rat” from his early years in Kingston. Throughout his life, he soaked up the sun on a succession of boats, beginning at age 9 with an aluminum outboard and ending with a 54 ft. SeaRay Sundancer in retirement. Howard enjoyed many summer days boating with family and friends on the St Lawrence River, traversing the Rideau and Trent-Severn canals multiple times, and making many longer trips to Sault Ste. Marie, Newport RI, Quebec City, and Lake Michigan. He enjoyed an occasional beer, naming 3 of his boats “Miller Time”. After retiring, he achieved his lifelong dream to live on a boat in Florida, escaping the northern winter.
Early on, Howard was a member of the St Lawrence Auto Club, competing in slalom events in the late 60’s, and several national rallying events in the early 70’s. He raced in MGB’s, Mini-Indy SuperVee, Formula Atlantic, Formula Ford, and ultimately in a Lola Can-Am car. He was an aggressive and fearless driver. He competed in the One Lap of America in 1992. He remained an avid Formula One and Indy Car fan all his life, often rising at 2 or 3 am to watch races live from Japan and Australia.
Howard was passionate about NFL football, referring to his favorite team as “My Giants”. In his enthusiasm, he acquired NYG vanity license plates for his car after their 2012 Super Bowl win, a decision he regretted in subsequent years.
Howard also had a passion for the YMCA, which began in boyhood as a participant and continued as an adult volunteer. He served for many years on the Watertown YMCA Board including 2 terms as President. Howard’s insatiable craving for junk food was balanced by a variety of fitness pursuits, many at his beloved YMCA. In his younger years he was an avid runner, successfully completing the Ottawa Capital Marathon in 1979. He also loved swimming, racket sports, and strength training, impressing his Y friends with his upper body strength. He often remarked, tongue in cheek, that his body was a temple.
Howard was very committed to his community and was involved with the capital campaigns for the Flower Memorial Library, the North Country Children’s Clinic, Carthage Area Hospital, Watertown Urban Mission, and the Watertown YMCA. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder.
Howard will be remembered by his many friends for his sense of humor, his generosity, and his buoyant personality.
Howard is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margot McGorman, his 5 daughters, Rowenne Lloyd (Jon), Brooke Amphlett (Fraser), Morgan MacDonald (James), Shannon Kelly (Jerry Thompson), Elizabeth Kelly (Mac Garrison), and 8 grandchildren.
Because of the current pandemic, no memorial service is planned. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations in Howard’s memory to the Watertown Family YMCA are appreciated.
Please share your memories of Howard with his family at https://www.weremember.com/howard-kelly/2h9s/memories
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.