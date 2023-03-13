WEST CARTHAGE – A celebration of life for Wade Oakes, who passed away on January 17, 2023, will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Glidden Hall of the Calvary Assembly of God, Martin Street Rd., West Carhage. You are welcome to bring a covered dish if you would like to share.
Wade Oakes
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.