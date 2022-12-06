The memorial service for Wallace W. McDermid of 22456 Alexander Street Carthage will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 at noon in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. McDermid died at his home on November 29, 2022. He was 68. He was born in Carthage New York on October 2, 1954 the son of Charles and Irene Hubbard McDermid, Sr. He attended Carthage High School. He married Charlotte Nickles July 7, 2018 at the home of his stepson, Travis Nickles, in Carthage, NY. A previous marriage to Phyllis DeLair ended in her passing in 2013.
Mr. McDermid worked as an equipment operator for the Village of West Carthage Highway Department until he retired. He also had worked for Piddock Farms in Great Bend and Raymond Manufacturing Co. Mr. McDermid enjoyed hunting.
Surviving are his wife Charlotte his children John and Kristina McDermid of Castorland, NY , LeAnna Intorchia of Carthage, Mrs. Matthew (Shelly) Harris of Briar Hill, NY, his stepchildren Travis and Sara Nickles of Carthage, Troy and Michelle Nickles of Theresa, NY and Amber Rebb of Carthage, NY, a brother and sister in law Paul and Loretta McDermid of Deer River, NY, a sister and brother in law Mrs. Kenneth (Pauline) Baillargeon of Margate, FL, and sister in law Mrs. Raymond (Lillian) Gilbert of Baldwinsville, NY, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Three brothers Thomas, John and Charles McDermid, two sisters Constance Rogers and Anna Mae Higgins and a grandson Matthew Harris, Jr. died before him.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
