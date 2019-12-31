EDWARDS- Walter C. Brady, Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home.
Walter was born on April 25, 1926 in Endicott, NY to the late Walter C. and Celia (Rockwell) Brady, Sr. He graduated from Binghamton Central School and went on to attend SUNY Binghamton before going to IBM for computer training. In 1944 he entered into the United States Navy and served during WWII until 1946 and again in 1950, serving in the Korean War until 1952, when he was honorably discharged.
A marriage to Marion Cheer ended in Separation after 25 years. He worked at IBM in Endicott for 38 years as a computer science technician. He met his companion, Virginia A. Stats in the early 80’s and after their retirement the couple moved to Cedar Lake in Edwards, NY. He was a member of the Ogdensburg and Oswegatchie Valley Amateur Radio Clubs. He was a 25year member of the Binghamton Southern Tiers Men Barber Shop Chorus and the Emerald Green Club for several years and was secretary/treasurer of the Cedar Lake Association.
Walter is survived by his longtime companion of 40 years, Virginia A. Stats; three sons, Phillip and Mary of Yukon, OK, Christopher of Cedar Crest, NM and Matthew and Maria of Endicott, NY; three daughters, Mary Meier of Endicott, NY, Pamela and Rob Knowles of Rotterdam, NY and Kathy Brady of Vail, AZ; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a son, Michael, who passed away at the age of 3.
Walter’s body will be donated to medical science. As per his wishes, there will be no public funeral service. Arrangements have been handled through French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Walter’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
