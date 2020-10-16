Walter L. Grey, Jr., Texas, formerly of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, October 14th at the Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock, TX. He was 73 years old.
A prayer service will be held Monday, October 19th at 10:15 am at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home followed by an 11:00 am funeral mass at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow in the Brookside Cemetery with military honors. A calling hour will be held prior to the prayer service beginning at 9:00 am.
Walter was born October 10, 1947 in Watertown the son to Walter L. and Irene A. Garrett Grey, Sr. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1967. He met his wife, Judy, in Seoul, Korea; they married in December 1974.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Heather (Jason) Silsby, Texas and Holly (Matthew) Maness, Kansas; 6 grandchildren, Logan, Jace, Emily, Paige, and Kaleigh Silsby and Lillian Maness; 2 sisters Patricia LaPlante and Nancy Howe; and his dog Kaylee.
Walter was predeceased by his parents and his wife Judy K. Grey.
Walter retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant after 22.5 years of service. His first job in the Army was a Helicopter Mechanic followed by a Counter-Intelligence Agent. He retired as a Watercraft Engineer. While serving in the Army, he received the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
He volunteered at the Hawaiian Railway Society, Austin Steam Train Association, and the Killeen Police Department. Walter also enjoyed being an amateur ham radio operator. When Walter wasn’t volunteering, he wrote a book, “US Army Sea Tales.”
Walter loved his family and was known as “Bub” to them.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
