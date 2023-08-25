BLACK RIVER/LOWVILLE-Walter S. “Walt” Mellnitz Jr., 68, of State Route 126, Black River, formerly of Lowville, passed away at his home early Thursday morning, August 24, 2023, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. Calling hours are from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. A private memorial service will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor James Trainham officiating with burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help with funeral expenses by clicking the donate button on Walt’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Walt’s family in their time of need. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Walter S. “Walt” Mellnitz Jr.
August 24, 2023
