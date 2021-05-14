Wanda H. Siver, 86, formerly of Emmett Street, passed away May 14, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home where she has been a resident.
Wanda was born May 10, 1935 in Roslyn Heights, NY, daughter of William and Evelyn (Hyzenski) Narel. She graduated from Roslyn Heights High School in 1953. She was formerly married to Neil Castro: the marriage ended in divorce.
Wanda retired in 1994 from the New York State Department of Transportation after twenty-seven years of service. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. During her retirement years, Wanda enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and spending time with family and friends. She would donate quilts she made to the Fire Department and other charitable organizations.
Wanda is survived by her son, Neil (Keila) Castro, Jr., Lilburn, GA, two daughters, Nadene McIntyre, Watertown, Deborah (Bill) McLellan, Ogdensburg, four grandchildren, Dale (Nicole) McIntyre, Troy McIntyre, Morgan (Tyler) O’Grady, Nikki Castro, two great grandchildren, Ragan and Jackson McIntyre and Baby O’Grady on the way. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Andrew Narel.
Calling hours will be held Monday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church, followed by burial in North Watertown Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Wanda.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.