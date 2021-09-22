AKWESASNE – Wanda J. Moore, 79, of St. Regis Road, unexpectedly passed away Monday evening, September 20, 2021 at Massena Hospital.
Wanda is survived by her children, Theresa (Kevin) Saumier, Cindy (Robert) Burns, Barbara Lazore, John (Bonnie) Lazore, Timothy (Sharon) Lazore, Michelle Lazore, and Shawn Lazore; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; her sister, Peggy Sickles; her brothers, Wayne, Charles, and Milton Moore; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Lucille (Feback) Moore and a brother, Roger Moore.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 25th from 2-4:00 PM at the home her grandson, Shane and Lisa Hasty, 123 Bernard Keenan Road, Bombay.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
