Ward Nelson Kinne, 59, of Stilwell, Kansas passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1962 in Watertown, New York to William and Gladys “Frenchie” (Lucas) Kinne.
Ward grew up in Brownville, NY and graduated from General Brown High School in 1980. Ward received the opportunity to regroup in life and accepted an offer to participate in the Credo Farm Rehab program in Pamelia, NY from April 1981-May 1982. During his after-care year living at the Credo House office, Ward worked at the Carriage House restaurant and attended county Jefferson Community College. He graduated in 1984 with an Associate of Arts degree.
On June 1, 1985, Ward married his best friend Christy Lynne Salmon and moved to Albany, NY, where Ward took classes at Empire State University while working at various jobs in the restaurant and retail industries. Ward began his counseling career at Conifer Park Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Center and also worked at other facilities. Ward started in sales at Orange Mazda and Orange Ford until he entered the insurance-investment industry beginning with Northwestern Mutual Life in 1990 in Albany, NY. After management opportunities that prompted state moves to NC, and IL, Ward and family ended up in Kansas City in 2000. In 2004, Ward and Christy started Heritage Advisors, LLC in Overland Park, Kansas. Ward’s counseling background in listening and asking questions became the foundation for how he entered each meeting with clients helping them with their financial goals and many of life’s questions. Ward thoroughly enjoyed conversations with clients and was always interested in their lives.
Ward loved, loved to coach! Over the years, he would coach his sons’ teams and others through different organizations: Neighborhood Basketball League, Blue Valley Recreation, Jags Lacrosse, Freedom Hoops, Livin the Dream(LTD) . Working with boys through sports was something he looked forward to all the time and saw as a very special way to teach life lessons to boys and young men.
Ward was a great mentor, too. He loved helping someone wanting to start a business, showing someone who wanted to learn how to improve a sport skill or work on a project, encouraging and showing another how to regroup in life. Through his 40 years of sobriety, Ward also wrote many letters to and spent time with Credo Farm residents encouraging them to look at their time there as a blessed opportunity. And Ward was always ready to do a project, play/coach a sport, carry band equipment, go on a hike with his sons and their friends.
Ward wanted to serve his community in ways that especially helped others grow to overcome obstacles and meet their potential. Over the years, he served on the boards of the Alumni Board for Credo Community Center, If Not For Grace Ministries, and Johnson County FCA.
Ward enjoyed sports, music, drawing, movies, setting goals, and fishing. He valued hard work, honesty, leadership, serving, and giving back. He loved his family with a protective passion and so enjoyed time with friends. Above all, Ward’s relationship with Jesus led his heart in growing, learning, and living each day. His desire for others to know of this faith grew and grew.
Ward is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Christy and their three sons: Patrick (Kate) of Denver, CO; Samuel (Abi) of Overland Park; Jonathan (Taylor) of Overland Park. Also, by his father Bill Kinne, siblings Cheri McGurn, William Kinne, Bonnie McCormick, Steve Kinne, and Carol Mallette and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ward is predeceased in death by his mother, Gladys Kinne.
The Family will receive guests for a visitation from 5:00-7:00pm on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Penwell Gabel’s Olathe Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, KS. Burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Ward’s memory be made to Credo Community Center Foundation attn: Jordan Jones 595 W. Main St. Watertown, NY 13601 or online through https://credocc.com
