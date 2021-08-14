Fairport, NY - August 8, 2021. Survived by Daughter Karen Waterman, many nieces and nephews, friends. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday August 18 at 1:00PM. Cape Vincent United Methodist Church, 260 Broadway, Cape Vincent NY 13618. For further information on Wire please visit http://www.keenanfuneralhomes.com
Warham “Wire” Quinlan
