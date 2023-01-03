LOWVILLE, NY ~ Warren A. Schantz, 96, of Pine Grove Rd., Lowville, died Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Surviving besides his loving wife, Marion, of 69 years, are two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven A. and Carol Schantz, of Viera, FL, Dean A. and Adriana Schantz, of McDonough, GA; a daughter and son-in-law, Christine L. and Steven Marsh, of Portland; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
