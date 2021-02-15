Warren Bessette, 89, of Canton, died in the company of family on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, VT, where he had been transported following being stricken ill at home.
Warren was born January 17, 1932 in Pyrites, a son of John B. and Nora (Warren) Bessette. For many years, Warren worked alongside family operating the family farm in Pyrites. Later, he worked for Edson Martin and for Tamarac Tree Service. Outside of work and forgetting punchlines, he and beloved wife Betty raised their family. Warren had a knack for teasing folks; he worked hard and played harder. Known by “Poppy” to most rather than his real name, he was bigger than life, he enjoyed spending his leisure time at his wood lot or sugar bush and besides being a proud family man, he was proud to have outlived his old Ford 8N tractor, which those in his circle know how hard that is to do.
In addition to his beloved Betty, Warren is survived by their children, Randy (Darlene) Bessette; Bryan (Barbara) Bessette; Tammy Bessette and Warren Jr. (Robin) Bessette; grandchildren, Michael, Ryan and Tyler; Brittani and Bailee; Tasha; Justin, Nash and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Lennox and Wren; two step-sons, Harry C. “Chuck” (Andrea) James and Robert “Bob” (Sue) James; step-grandchildren, Stephanie, Heather, Sarah and Megan. Also surviving are two sisters, Noreen Sheridan and Elevene (Jake) Corbine.
Warren is predeceased by his parents; four brothers, Nelson, Reardon, Burton and Gerald Bessette, a sister, Anne Scott and by a step-son, Barry James.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617.
Calling hours for Warren will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor; Celebrating. COVID precautions required for all services.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneral service.com. Arrangements for Mr. Warren Bessette are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
