Warren C.W. Lauffer,84, died peacefully on Sunday, December 18th, 2022, surrounded by family in rural Vermont. Warren was born in New York, NY on August 4th, 1938. He started a long career of military service in 1955 in the U.S. Air Force and was eventually stationed in England where he met Audrey Stothard. They married in England in 1958 and Audrey remained his loving wife until her death in 2018. The couple eventually relocated from England to the United States where they had four children and Warren remained a reservist in the U.S. Navy and later in the Army National Guard. He was a decorated military veteran having served in Operation Desert Storm, actively and dutifully serving his country in the Middle East. Among other accolades he was awarded the Bronze Star for his service.
Warren was employed by Verizon and its predecessor companies. He was beloved by his crew for defending them and for always doing what was right. After retirement, he was employed as a civilian supporting medical staff on Fort Drum, New York. He had a love for his family, a fondness for old war movies and westerns, especially those featuring John Wayne. He had a passion for traveling abroad and he was fascinated by technology.
Mostly he will be remembered for his integrity, patriotism and the loving impression he left on so many. Warren is survived by his son, Jeff Lauffer, his wife, Cheri and their children Kendra, Matthew, Melissa, Ethan and Ryan; another son, David Lauffer and his wife, Amber and their children, Olivia and Ava; a granddaughter, Megan French, her husband Adam, and their two children Wellen and Lucia and daughter-in-law, Carol Lauffer and her children, Julie and Richard. He was pre-deceased by his son, Steve Lauffer; daughter, Sandra Lauffer; brother, Fred Lauffer and sister, Barbara Bourassa. He also leaves behind loving family in England, Canada, and New Jersey.
Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, North Syracuse on Saturday, January 14, 2023, 9:30-11am, a funeral service will be held at 11 at New Comer, with the burial to follow at North Syracuse Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/donate/ or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at Warren’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.