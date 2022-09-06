Warren H. Leib, age 85, longtime resident of Fernwood, passed away Sunday at Upstate University Hospital. Warren was born in Saranac Lake to Katherine (Hayes) Williams on May 19, 1937. He grew up in Bloomingdale, NY and after graduation from Saranac Lake in 1954, he attended Albany State College and received his BS and MS from Potsdam State College. His teaching experience began in Brasher Falls, NY. His administrative experience began in Sherwood and Moravia, NY. In 1964, he became Elementary Supervisor of Southern Cayuga Central School for 16 years. In 1979, he moved to Pulaski, NY where he retired after 15 years as Superintendent. Warren was involved in his community and his roles included, President of Service Club, EMT at NOCA, and a 25-year Trustee of the Pulaski Library. He was also a member of Christ Our Light Church and served as an instructor of Confirmation, lector and member of Parish Council and Church Trustee.
In 1963, Warren married Mary (Casey) Leib and they were blessed with eight children all of whom are surviving, Theresa Leib of Orwell, Maria (Shanon) Jensen of Largo, FL, Anna Leib (Chris) of Pulaski, Martha (John) Carnes of Pulaski, Molly Barber of Brewerton, Michael (Alaina) Leib of E. Syracuse, Maureen Leib (Bob) of Pulaski and Casey (Karl) Seckner of Camden. They were also blessed with 13 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dallas), Mary (Riley), Sean, Sam, Ben, Jack, Patrick, Maura, Eileen, Cal, Shannon, Peter, and Brady and three great-granddaughters Sophia, Grace, Avery, and one on the way. Warren was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Weeks.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., on Saturday, September 10th at Christ Our Light Parish, 23 Niagara Street, Pulaski with burial in South Richland Cemetery in Fernwood. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski
In lieu of flowers, donations in Warren’s memory may be made to the Warren Leib Memorial Scholarship, Pulaski Academy Central Schools, 2 Hinman Rd., Pulaski, NY 13142.
