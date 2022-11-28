Watertown Elks Lodge #496 Annual Memorial Service

The Watertown Elks Lodge -496 will hold their annual Memorial Service on Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Elks Lodge 728 Bradley St., Watertown. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in the banquet room.
The service will also be available to view on Facebook as well. Please join the live feed by logging onto Watertown Elks 496.
Family and friends are invited to attend the service and light a candle in your loved ones memory.
The following members will be remembered at this years memorial: Leo J Aubin, James L Becker, Edward H Barry, William K Archer, John J Bondellio, Robert Burgenstock, Herman Kleiboer, Bernard Neal, LM Gary E Hopkins Sr., LM John P McCarthy, LM Terry K Gehring, Joseph A Biondolillo Jr, Thomas S Strejlua, LM Joseph A Caronia, LM Terry W Curtis, Nelson Howard, James Marvin, LM Michael L Tarzia, LM Charles S Peters, LM Richard J Gaffney, John O’Donnell, James G Schell, Terry W Scee Sr, LM Joseph F Dephtereos, LM PER Theodore H Bence, John P Burns, Gary Fitzgerald, HLM PER Harry Wilson Sr., LM Mickey Dailey, Gerald V Hill, LM PER David L Bonney, LM Robert V Pound Sr., Michael P Nevins, Scott H Gillette, Edward S Montani, LM John A Lettiere, LM Daniel J Kirby, Robert E Crane, Larry W Knight, and John C. Webert.
